{{featured_button_text}}
First Bite kicks off Lincoln Restaurant Week

Macy Maschka (at right) offers strawberry, cookies and cream, and raspberry cheesecake samples to Heidi Nolan and Tony Inderbitzen at the High Society Cheesecakes booth July 25 at First Bite in the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Over 300 people attended the event, which kicked off the Journal Star’s seventh annual Lincoln Restaurant Week with one-bite dishes from 20 local restaurants, including interactive chef demos and cocktails. The Darryl White trio entertained with live jazz. A silent auction of gift baskets, products, travel and services from area businesses will benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln. Some of the city's best restaurants are offering fixed-price, three-course lunch and/or dinner menus as part of Lincoln Restaurant Week. The event began Friday and ends Thursday, Aug. 1, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $49.95. To see participating restaurants and menu details, go to LincolnRestaurantWeek.com.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments