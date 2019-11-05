The Asian Community & Cultural Center will present its fifth annual Curry Clash from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Park Banquet Hall, 2608 Park Blvd.
A fundraiser for the cultural center, the foodie event showcases a number of local and amateur chefs and their takes on curry-inspired dishes.
Billy's Restaurant, ChezSoDo, Banhwich Cafe, Goldenrod Pastries, Sweet Minou and Cultiva have participated every year. This year’s event also includes Phindeli, Stur 22, Blessing, Ivanna Cone, The Oven and Omaha’s Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. For tickets, go to lincolnasiancenter.org.