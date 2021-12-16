Expect Lincoln sports bars to be full from first serve to final kill Thursday night

“We get good crowds for volleyball,” Larsen said. “When they’re starting at 9 p.m., that doesn’t really help. But even then, we get good crowds. Last Saturday was the most people I’ve seen in here at 11 p.m. Tomorrow starts at 8:30, so we’ll see."

Regardless of how many people turn up to watch the Huskers take on Pitt in the national semifinals, the bars will see fans who won’t budge from their seats -- except to jump up and cheer -- from the opening serve to the final kill.

“Whenever they play, they (the fans) are so committed,” Marsh said. “People sit and don’t leave until the game’s over. With volleyball, you don’t know if it’s going to be 45 minutes or an hour and a half or longer. But they stay no matter what.”

Nebraska’s football season still drew full houses to the sports bars despite the Huskers' disappointing 3-9 record. And the Nebraska men’s basketball team still draws good crowds despite a 5-6 record and back-to-back 30-point blowouts.

But the championship run will almost certainly draw the biggest volleyball crowds of the year, gatherings that will include some who are there simply to cheer on the Huskers, regardless of the sport.