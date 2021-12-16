Expect Lincoln sports bars to be full from first serve to final kill Thursday night

Expect Lincoln’s sports bars to be full Thursday night when the Nebraska volleyball team’s match against Pittsburgh flashes onto television screens at about 8:30 p.m.
That’s standard Husker fan behavior that’s heightened when Nebraska is within grasp of a championship.
“We’ll have a crowd for volleyball,” said Terry Schneider of Cappy’s Hot Spot Bar & Grill. “Anytime there’s a big game, a Nebraska game, we have it on. I can’t tell you how many people come for every game. But they come, and with a championship, there will be even more.”
Most Lincoln sports bars put every Husker volleyball match on their televisions and most draw good crowds, especially those that follow Nebraska football games on Saturdays from August through November.
“Volleyball usually coincides with a Husker (football) crowd,” said Longwell’s Eric Marsh. “That helps at the beginning of the season. We’re hoping the girls are a draw in and of themselves. We’re going to find out tomorrow, because there’s nothing else. We think they will be.”
So does Andrew Larsen of Press Box Sports Bar & Grille. That’s based on a simple fact — the Press Box, which shows all the games that are on ESPN, Big Ten Network or Nebraska Public Media, gets a crowd for every volleyball match.
“We get good crowds for volleyball,” Larsen said. “When they’re starting at 9 p.m., that doesn’t really help. But even then, we get good crowds. Last Saturday was the most people I’ve seen in here at 11 p.m. Tomorrow starts at 8:30, so we’ll see."
Regardless of how many people turn up to watch the Huskers take on Pitt in the national semifinals, the bars will see fans who won’t budge from their seats -- except to jump up and cheer -- from the opening serve to the final kill.
“Whenever they play, they (the fans) are so committed,” Marsh said. “People sit and don’t leave until the game’s over. With volleyball, you don’t know if it’s going to be 45 minutes or an hour and a half or longer. But they stay no matter what.”
Nebraska’s football season still drew full houses to the sports bars despite the Huskers' disappointing 3-9 record. And the Nebraska men’s basketball team still draws good crowds despite a 5-6 record and back-to-back 30-point blowouts.
But the championship run will almost certainly draw the biggest volleyball crowds of the year, gatherings that will include some who are there simply to cheer on the Huskers, regardless of the sport.
That’s something Marsh learned when the Nebraska bowling team was competing for and winning the national championship earlier this year.
“No one shows up just to watch bowling,” Marsh said. “But when they’re going for a national championship, people do not stop watching it. We’re all Nebraskans. We all root for them when we have the chance, it doesn’t really matter what sport.
"And the most consistent product that Nebraska has put out is the volleyball team. So they (fans) will be here and at the other sports bars. It’s Nebraska.”
