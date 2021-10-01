 Skip to main content
Dunkin' Donuts location to open on UNL's East Campus
Dinsdale Family Learning Commons

University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Landon Stelling works at a study space in the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons at the newly renovated C.Y. Thompson Library building on the UNL East Campus on Wednesday. The $22.5 million project upgraded the building into a hub for innovation, research and learning.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Dinsdale Family Learning Commons on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus will open a Dunkin' Donuts location on Monday.

The cafe will open at 7:30 a.m. inside the former C.Y. Thompson Library, UNL said in a news release.

According to Dunkin' store manager Vernon Joseph, baked goods will be made fresh on site but will differ than those offered at the Dunkin' Donuts location in the Adele Hall Learning Commons on City Campus.

It will also sell nitro-infused cold brew and other cold beverages.

The East Campus location will be the only Dunkin' Next Generation concept in the Capital City.

The Dunkin' Donuts will be open seven days a week. Store hours are:

* Sunday, noon to midnight.

* Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to midnight.

* Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

