Dunkin' Donuts location to open on UNL's East Campus

The Dinsdale Family Learning Commons on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus will open a Dunkin' Donuts location on Monday.

The cafe will open at 7:30 a.m. inside the former C.Y. Thompson Library, UNL said in a news release.

According to Dunkin' store manager Vernon Joseph, baked goods will be made fresh on site but will differ than those offered at the Dunkin' Donuts location in the Adele Hall Learning Commons on City Campus.

It will also sell nitro-infused cold brew and other cold beverages.

The East Campus location will be the only Dunkin' Next Generation concept in the Capital City.

The Dunkin' Donuts will be open seven days a week. Store hours are:

* Sunday, noon to midnight.

* Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to midnight.

* Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.