Downtown Lincoln bar closes temporarily because of pandemic

Duffy's Tavern said on social media that it is closing temporarily because of COVID-19.

The popular O Street bar that's known for its live music said in a tweet posted Sunday that it "is going to close for a spell until things simmer down. Maybe if we all take this seriously we can get to a point where our businesses can be open and people (again) have jobs. It didn’t have to be like this."

In a tweet posted last week, Duffy's blamed its closure on Gov. Pete Ricketts and his handling of the pandemic.

"Our business is again forced to close because Nebraska can’t get COVID under control. This is how you lead? We (again) are essentially unemployed as of Monday, and you haven’t lifted a finger for bars and music venues."

Statewide directed health measures recently put into effect by the governor restrict indoor gatherings to no more than 25% of capacity at venues such as Duffy's. They also require patrons to be seated at all times.

Lancaster County instituted additional restrictions earlier this month that require bars and restaurants to end alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and close by 11 o'clock.