Don & Millies: Quick but not fast food – and how the restaurant got its name

Quick service is not fast food!

There is a definite difference between the two concepts as explained by Dean Rasmussen, owner of two Don & Millie’s restaurants in Lincoln and half a dozen in Omaha and Bellevue.

Don & Millie’s food production and concept execution is different from fast food operations, with the majority of items prepared from scratch. And then, there is the service.

Yes, one places and picks up an order at the counter, but the atmosphere of the restaurant and its staff is of casual dining, not gobble and rush. Customers get their orders quickly, but have the opportunity to enjoy the experience.

This all plays back to quality service as discussed by Rasmussen and the East O Street Don & Millie’s management team – Jill Bucknor, general manager, and Bunny Waechter, manager – good quality food and creatively conceived recipes, coupled with attention to the restaurant’s guests.