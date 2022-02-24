Dish chef Rachel McGill is a James Beard semifinalist — the first ever from Lincoln

It was seemingly a typical Wednesday — a day off for executive chef Rachel McGill, who was running errands in the noon hour before she planned to return home to work on the new menu at Dish.

As she waited in the drive-thru line at a bank, she got a Facebook message from a friend congratulating her on receiving a James Beard Foundation award.

She thought it was a joke, then another message came her way. And then another. And another.

"I was entirely taken aback," said the 33-year-old Lincoln native, who finished her banking, then found a parking space near the Railyard.

One Google search confirmed the news.

McGill, a self-taught chef whose first restaurant job was grilling burgers and steaks at Jack's Bar, is one of 20 Midwest Region semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation's Best Chef honor.

According to Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Hospitality Association, McGill is the first Lincoln chef to be honored by the James Beard Foundation, which is considered the cooking industry's gold standard.

"I don’t think I’ve wiped the smile off my face for the last 24 hours or so," she said. "This is something that we’ve been working toward for the last five or six years at least. This is one of my big bucket list dreams — to be on this list and have the national recognition."

She instinctively drove a few blocks to Dish, 1100 O St., where she celebrated with her wife and restaurant co-owner, Marypat Heineman, and the kitchen staff.

"I felt some relief and some excitement," McGill said. "And then your mind just kind of runs and then you start to think, 'Well, what does this mean? Are we going to get busy? What other sort of national recognition can come from this? What will this mean moving forward?'"

That might have been answered hours later when a handful of patrons — self-described "James Beard enthusiasts" — made the trip from Omaha to taste McGill's food.

"We’ll definitely start to see more business, especially like the guests who showed up (Wednesday) because of the announcement," Heineman said. "We’ll see more of that than we realize."

The award is big, Olson says. The majority of tourism dollars coming into Nebraska are spent on food.

"This puts Nebraska on a national map," Olson said. "(Dish) is now a place to go when they visit our state.

"Rachel deserves this. Her food is fabulous."

The award came about organically and rather mysteriously. McGill and Heineman filled out an application in October, but they heard nothing from the New York-based organization, which presents annual awards recognizing culinary chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists in the U.S.

They suspect that sometime in the last three months, a James Beard panelist walked into Dish, ordered a meal and thought enough of McGill's cooking to put her on the list of semifinalists.

"It feels amazing to be able to serve food that is recognized on this scale and to know that Rachel’s hard work is being recognized," Heineman said. "She’s a natural, but it hasn’t come easy."

Maybe that's the best way to describe McGill's culinary talents. Natural. The Lincoln High graduate always had an interest in art. She did some drawing and painted some. She even dabbled in photography but never found a medium that completely scratched her creative itch.

"And then I found that I could actually melt, mold and make these things that taste really good but also look really neat," she said. "What I get to do now is create art on a plate that people really enjoy eating."

McGill's food had been described as artistic — pleasing to both the eye and the palate. That it's being recognized on a bigger stage only bolsters her passion for her craft.

"This is ultimately a dream come true," she said. "This is something I have been working toward for my whole career. It’s a resume builder. It’s a career builder. It really is that next step to have more doors open up."

