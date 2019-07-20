Phoebe the giraffe and her roommates cordially invite everyone to dinner at their place from 6-8 p.m. Friday or Saturday, July 26 or 27, at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Take your place on the giraffe deck after hours for a great meal prepared by the zoo’s culinary team. Then sit back and enjoy the view while listening to a zookeeper tell you everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the zoo’s long-necked friends.
All guests will get one-on-one feeding time with the giraffes, private access to the Secret Jungle and a ride on the train. For more details and tickets, see lincolnzoo.org.