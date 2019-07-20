{{featured_button_text}}
Feeding a giraffe

Raquesha Shaw, 16, feeds lettuce to Phoebe the giraffe during a sneak peek of the Lincoln Children's Zoo expansion last May.

 PHOTO BY GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Phoebe the giraffe and her roommates cordially invite everyone to dinner at their place from 6-8 p.m. Friday or Saturday, July 26 or 27, at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

Take your place on the giraffe deck after hours for a great meal prepared by the zoo’s culinary team. Then sit back and enjoy the view while listening to a zookeeper tell you everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the zoo’s long-necked friends.

All guests will get one-on-one feeding time with the giraffes, private access to the Secret Jungle and a ride on the train. For more details and tickets, see lincolnzoo.org.

