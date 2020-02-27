Dining Out: You'll go to Mughil's for the masala dosa and stay for the gulab jamun

But we suggest trying the south Indian fare. One of the most popular dishes is chicken chettinad ($10.99). I opted for the lamb, which featured meat pieces swimming in a rich brown gravy flavored with coconut, star anise, mustard and ginger. Extremely flavorful. Our server asked how “spicy” I wanted it. I asked for mild and received “very mild,” which was all right with me. “Very mild” caused beads of sweat to form on my bald head. A bowl of fluffy, white rice came with the chettinad.

My wife’s masala dosa was quite impressive -- in appearance and taste. The large pancake took up one-third of our table. Seriously. It came with two chutneys. We tasted coconut in one and butter in the other. The sambar was thick and spiced with what may have been ginger. Quite flavorful.

We finished our meal with gulab jamun ($3.99), one of my wife’s favorite desserts. They are, basically, cake balls drenched in sweet syrup, with sweet being the optimal word. It pairs nicely with Mughil’s hot tea. Grade: A

Service

The restaurant had three servers (two men and a young woman) working the floor, and each stopped at our table to check on us. One of the men took time to explain to my wife how she should tear apart her masala dosa and dip it into the sambar or chutneys.