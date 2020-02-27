Dining Out: You'll go to Mughil's for the masala dosa and stay for the gulab jamun
"Oh my!” was my wife's response when her dish arrived at the table at Mughil’s Indian Cuisine.

She had ordered masala dosa ($9.99), a popular dish from southern India but something new to us. The dish is a giant pancake stuffed with potatoes, onions and spices and served with chutney and sambar.

The pancake reminded us of injera, an Ethiopian flatbread. The purpose is the same. You eat the bread with your hands, tearing it apart and using it to grab the potatoes and dip into a chutney or sambar. I later learned masala dosa is considered a romantic dish, with couples often sharing it.

My wife and I enjoyed her dish immensely. We like to try new dishes when we dine out. I also had something different -- lamb chettinad ($12.99), another popular south Indian dish. Again, we hit on something that we loved.

Mughil’s opened a few weeks ago at 1501 Pine Lake Road, the southwest Lincoln strip mall location where Kurry Xpress used to be. The restaurant specializes in south Indian fare, which sets it apart from many of the other Indian restaurants in Lincoln.

Food

You’ll also find Indian dishes at Mughil’s that you may be more familiar with, including a huge selection of curries and biryanis, with or without halal meat, and tandoor options, including nine kinds of bread. We ordered a cheese naan ($4.99), featuring a homemade cottage cheese.

But we suggest trying the south Indian fare. One of the most popular dishes is chicken chettinad ($10.99). I opted for the lamb, which featured meat pieces swimming in a rich brown gravy flavored with coconut, star anise, mustard and ginger. Extremely flavorful. Our server asked how “spicy” I wanted it. I asked for mild and received “very mild,” which was all right with me. “Very mild” caused beads of sweat to form on my bald head. A bowl of fluffy, white rice came with the chettinad.

My wife’s masala dosa was quite impressive -- in appearance and taste. The large pancake took up one-third of our table. Seriously. It came with two chutneys. We tasted coconut in one and butter in the other. The sambar was thick and spiced with what may have been ginger. Quite flavorful.

Masala dosa is a pancake made of rice and lentil flour, stuffed with potato and served with chutney and sanbar.

We finished our meal with gulab jamun ($3.99), one of my wife’s favorite desserts. They are, basically, cake balls drenched in sweet syrup, with sweet being the optimal word. It pairs nicely with Mughil’s hot tea. Grade: A

Service

The restaurant had three servers (two men and a young woman) working the floor, and each stopped at our table to check on us. One of the men took time to explain to my wife how she should tear apart her masala dosa and dip it into the sambar or chutneys.

Mughil’s begins meals with complimentary crunchy snacks, which look like Styrofoam peanuts but are quite good. We ordered hot tea for our beverages and cheese naan as an appetizer, but the naan didn’t come out early and actually arrived after our entrees.

Turnaround time from the kitchen was between 15 and 20 minutes, which was good for a busy Friday evening. The evening concluded with the credit card transaction handled at the table, which I’m seeing more of at Lincoln restaurants. Grade: B+

Atmosphere

The interior of Mughil's Indian Cuisine at 1501 Pine Lake Road.

The restaurant reminds me a little bit of the old Sher-E-Punjab in downtown Lincoln. Like Sher-E-Punjab, which was one of my favorite ethnic spots, Mughil’s operates from a strip mall but is much smaller in size, with seating for about 40 to 50 folks. We lucked into an empty booth at dinner time when the restaurant was about two-thirds full.

The room has booths along the walls and tables with chairs down the middle. The servers’ station is at the back of the restaurant. A cash register, primarily for pick-up orders, is near the front door. The wall decor is Indian-themed. When busy, Mughil’s can be cramped and loud -- that brings back memories of eating at Indian restaurants in New York City. Grade: C+

Specialty diets

Indian often is a favorite among vegetarians because of the many choices. Mughil’s is no different. The menu features as many vegetarian appetizers and entrees, including 16 curries and a majority of the dosas, as it does non-vegetarian fare.

Many of the vegetarian dishes are gluten-free, too. However, the menu doesn’t denote any of the dishes as gluten-free, so check with your server. Same goes for vegan. Grade: A+

Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He’s reviewed restaurants for Ground Zero since 1998.

Dining Out

Mughil’s Indian Cuisine

Address: 1501 Pine Lake Road, Suite 5

Specialty: Indian

Atmosphere: Casual

Payment: Cash, major credit cards

Cost: Entrees, $8.99 to $14.99

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: 402-417-0000

Web: mughilsindiancuisine.com

Notes: Parking, no alcohol, daily specials, takeout, catering, reservations through website, delivery through metrodiningdelivery.com

