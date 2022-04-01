Dining Out: Wagyu burger concept catching on in south Lincoln

Living in a beef state, it’s not hard to find a good burger. Living in Lincoln, it’s even easier, with several local and chain restaurants specializing in them.

One of the newest is Charred Burger + Bar, which celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.

Located at SouthPointe Pavilions, Charred specializes in delicious, juicy gourmet burgers made from meat purchased from Omaha-based Imperial American Wagyu Beef.

Wagyu is a cattle breed that originated in Japan. Wagyu beef is known for its dense marbling, resulting in more flavor and moisture. It’s also considered healthier than traditional beef, with more omega-3, omega-6 and monounsaturated fatty acids (the good fat).

Jason Kuhr and Tyler Mohr, who also co-own jtk, a fine dining restaurant in Lincoln’s Haymarket, and the family eatery Ollie & Hobbes at SouthPointe, opened their first Charred in Omaha in 2017 at 128th and Pacific streets. The Lincoln restaurant is a neighbor to Ollie & Hobbes and adjacent to the movie theater at SouthPointe.

Kuhr said he and Mohr chose Charred’s concept “because everybody loves a good burger,” plus they already had a strong working relationship with American Imperial, which has supplied Wagyu beef for jtk’s menu for several years.

“I believe jtk may have been one of their first customers in Lincoln,” Kuhr said of the beef company, which got its start in 2006.

Food

Charred’s menu features 12 gourmet burgers, ranging in price from $7 to $10.50. The hand-pattied burgers are about one-third of a pound in size and served medium well on a toasted brioche bun.

Toppings aren’t as unusual as those at Honest Abe’s (no fruit here), but there are some interesting combinations such as the Carolina BBQ (cheddar cheese, Carolina-style BBQ sauce, coleslaw, onion straws and bacon) and Breakfast (American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, fries, fried egg and honey mustard).

I went with the Bacon Beer Cheese ($10.50), a burger slathered in a beer cheese sauce and topped with onion straws, tomatoes and bacon. The best way to describe it: juicy and cheesy, which is what I wanted. My wife ordered the Fungi ($9.50), a burger topped with roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese and a truffle aioli. The burgers were noticeably lean and quite flavorful.

Sides cost extra and are available in single ($3.50 or $4) or shared servings ($6 or $7.50). They include fries, tots, onion rings or fried cheese curds served with a choice of eight dipping sauces.

Charred also has two chicken sandwiches, a vegetarian sandwich and two salads. Appetizers include wings, boneless wings, fried cheese pickles, cheese fries and three kinds of loaded fries or tots. We ordered Avocado Ranch Loaded Tots ($9.50) to start our meal, which featured a substantial pile of tots topped with guacamole, ranch dressing, bacon bits, tomatoes and red onions. We ate half and took the rest home, knowing we had our work cut out for us with the hefty burgers.

The restaurant has a full bar, with beer, wine and spirits available. I enjoyed a Zipline Copper Alt ($5.50) served in a pint-size Mason jar, while my wife drank a blueberry Moscow mule ($6.50). Grade: A-

Atmosphere

Charred is contemporary, with hardwoods (floors, tables and chairs), pendant lighting, open ceilings and large windows looking out onto the mall. Accent walls are red with witty sayings (“husband daycare”) and pictures in white paint. The restaurant is v-shaped, with table seating to your right and a combination of booth, table and bar seating to your left. The bar side includes two televisions, which can’t be seen from the right side of the restaurant. With the open layout and hard surfaces, it can be noisy when busy. Grade: B

Service

Charred is full service. Patrons check in at the door and are taken to tables, where servers in identical black attire (pants, polos and ball caps) check in. We enjoyed good service on our visit, with our server recommending her favorites from the menu and then bringing us our drinks, appetizer and entrees in a timely fashion. The burgers came out of the kitchen about 10 minutes after ordering. Charred also has takeout, with online ordering available. Grade: A

Specialty diets

The restaurant offers a vegetarian sandwich (chickpea patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and roasted mushrooms) for $8. Appetizers include fried cheesy pickles ($9), cheese fries ($7.50) and three options for loaded fries or tots ($8.50 to $9.50). Two of those have bacon, but can be ordered without. The sides are veggie friendly and come with a variety of dipping sauces. A gluten-free bun for burgers and sandwiches is available for $1.50 extra. Grade: B

Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He’s written restaurant reviews for Ground Zero since 1998.

