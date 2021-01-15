Dining Out: There is no wrong time to open a good Mexican restaurant

Service

Julio’s son, Julio Jr., was our server and could give lessons on how to work tables. My wife was so impressed she asked me before I left if I had tipped extra (yes, I did). Junior, as he was named on our receipt, was uber-friendly and helpful. He steered us toward his father’s specialty (the steak) on the menu and offered advice on other dishes to my wife, who wanted something not-too-spicy for a sensitive stomach.

The turnaround time from the kitchen was extraordinary, which shouldn’t have been shocking since the restaurant has a drive-thru. Still, it surprised us at how fast the food came out. We barely had dived into the complimentary chips and salsa when our entrees arrived hot and ready to eat less than five minutes after we ordered. Impressive.

Ramirez said the drive-thru also works as a pickup window for phoned-in takeout orders for those who don’t feel comfortable coming into the restaurant for COVID-19 reasons. Grade: A.

Atmosphere

The layout is the same as when Habibi was there with one notable difference: the kitchen at the back of the restaurant is now enclosed instead of open. The walls are a mix of wood or corrugated aluminum paneling and faux brick. Seating is a mix of padded booths and tables and chairs.