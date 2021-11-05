Dining Out: SturFast offers a fast-casual option to its south Lincoln restaurant

There are five bases, six proteins, six sauces and nine toppings to choose from, meaning you can mix and match your way to multiple different meals.

My wife and I ordered $10 bowls. I chose jerk chicken as my protein, and my wife, Rebecca, went with curry chicken. The jerk and curry spices were prevalent in both, making it a tasty start for each dish.

I went with pasta as my base, the jerk sauce to complement the jerk chicken and ordered the cassava (yuca) fries and pineapple mango salsa as my toppings. Both are must-tries. Cassava fries are similar to potato fries, but have more fiber and protein and less sugar. The pineapple mango salsa was sweet enough to top ice cream.

Rebecca ordered coconut rice as her base, a mango sauce and curried chickpeas and sweet potatoes as her toppings. While my dish was rich and sweet, hers was more spicy, thanks to the curry. But she sweetened it a bit with the mango sauce and sweet potatoes. After tasting mine, she wished she had picked the pineapple mango sauce.

We enjoyed our meals so much, my wife said, without any prompting, “this kind of food makes me happy.” Grade: A-

Atmosphere