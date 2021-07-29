Dining Out: Some call the short ribs at Malcolm restaurant simply heavenly

MALCOLM — Thanks to some divine intervention, the braised beef short ribs are on the menu at the Genoa Food Co. in Malcolm.

The meaty entree, juicy and delicately seasoned, is one of owner and chef Aaron King’s signature dishes, but King hadn’t planned to make it a part of the pub-style fare at the new restaurant because he knew he wouldn’t be around all the time to prepare it.

“But my wife and my priest told me I had to have the short ribs on the menu,” King said Monday from a catering gig at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.

A priest? Yes, you read that correctly. King said his short ribs have been a part of catered menus at his church, where his priest fell in love with them.

“Fortunately, I’ve trained a couple of people who can make them,” King said.

That’s a huge plus for Genoa Food diners. Seeing them as the “chef’s specialty” on the menu, I ordered the short ribs as my entree. At $26.49, I thought they may be a little pricey for a small-town restaurant. But they were well worth the price.