Dining Out: 2019 provided us a welcome seat back at Sebastian's Table

Regardless, I’m thrilled Sebastian’s is back. The food is just as good, if not better, than it was before. The new digs are out-of-this-world, especially Eleanora, where my wife and I like to enjoy our dining experiences.

Not surprisingly, Sebastian’s tops my list as the No. 1 restaurant reviewed for 2019. It’s a welcome re-addition to Lincoln’s dining scene.

Ground Zero reviewed 23 restaurants in 2019. The list below is my top five. Please note this is not a top five of Lincoln restaurants, just of those reviewed in 2019. The top five were judged on food quality, atmosphere, service and uniqueness.

* 1. Sebastian’s Table (reviewed Feb. 22). For many, including myself, eating is an experience and there is no better one than at Sebastian’s, where diners can share a variety of small plates or paella. Personal favorites are the Crab Cake Rockefeller ($14), Patatas Bravas ($9) and the Smoke Gouda Dip ($11). Of course, there’s the red and white sangrias.