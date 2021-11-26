Dining Out: Nostalgic pangs brought to the surface after A Taste of Louisiana

Service

Taste is primarily a one-man operation, with Black taking orders, then assembling and serving the meals. So patron patience is encouraged. Fortunately, on our visit he had a helper in the kitchen and his teenage daughter assisting him on the floor. Still, even with the help, it took a little while to get an order in. But once we did, the food arrived in less than five minutes. That’s because we ordered the gumbo and etouffee, which is pre-made and just waiting to be dished up and served. Black is extremely personable and loves talking about his food, which makes up for any delays. Grade: C+