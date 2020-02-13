Dining Out: Nitro Burger trades bus for brick and mortar

After nine years of serving juicy, hand-crafted gourmet burgers around town, first from a big red portable stand and then from a just-as-red giant bus, Nitro Burger has put down roots.

Eddy Cloran and his wife, Cherry Kress, opened the family-friendly Nitro Burger in November after a six-month renovation of what used to be the Nowhere Bar.

And what a renovation!

Cloran and Kress have created an eye-popping homage to drive-ins of yesteryear at 2050 Cornhusker Highway, with red-and-white padded booths, red- and chrome-colored tables and chairs, teal walls and black-and-white checkered floors. There’s even a sitting area in the middle of the restaurant with a couch, chairs and lamp that could have come right from a 1950s-era home.

“We’ve been planning this for a long time,” Kress said.

Cloran and Kress said they will keep the big red bus for special events, but the focus now is the restaurant.

“We found we were doing more private events than not,” Kress said. “We needed something that was open regularly for our followers.”

And something “with bathrooms and heat,” she joked.