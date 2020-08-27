Dining Out: Meztli offers great food with hole-in-the-wall charm in northwest Lincoln

Longtime readers know I have a soft spot for small, family-owned Mexican restaurants such as Super Taco, El Chaparro, Pancho Villa and the now-gone La Mexicana, which was destroyed by a fire.
These places pair or, in La Mexicana’s case, did pair great food with a hole-in-the-wall kind of charm that you won’t find in bigger, fancier Mexican eateries.
Well, Lincoln has another little gem of a Mexican restaurant in Meztli in Air Park.
It opened in September 2019 and is located on the south end of a building at 4715 W. Adams St., which also houses a convenience store and a car wash. It used to be home to a Chinese restaurant (Little ChopStix).
The restaurant is owned by Juan and Maria Romero, who originally hail from Chihuahua, a city in northern Mexico, but have lived in Lincoln the past 20 years. Juan Romero said opening a restaurant has been “a dream” of the couple.
“My wife loves to cook,” he said, “and I used to work in big cafeterias when I was younger.”
The restaurant, named for the Aztec god or goddess of the moon, features northern Mexican cuisine, signified by many of the dishes using large flour tortillas and beef, although the menu also has its fair share of chicken, pork and shrimp entrees, including a fine selection of burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, tacos and quesadillas.
The best seller, Romero said, has been a shrimp taco dish (tacos de camaron, $12.99). The entree features three corn tortillas with a cheese crust filled with grilled shrimp, garlic sauce and tequila and served with beans and rice.
Food
My wife and I enjoyed entrees we wouldn’t hesitate to order again.
I chose the signature Meztli burrito ($10.75), which was stuffed with fajita steak, lettuce, tomatoes and avocados and topped with a white cheese sauce, one of the many sauces on the menu. As is the case with most of the entrees, the burrito came with sides of beans and rice.
My wife went with huaraches ($11.99), which looked like an open-faced burrito on a sandal-shaped flour tortilla topped with your choice of carne asada, chorizo with potatoes, grilled chicken, al pastor, carnitas or barbacoa with lettuce, sour cream and cheese. My wife ordered hers with chicken.
Both entrees were quite delicious. The meat in each were mildly seasoned, with distinctive flavors. Both also were quite filling. You get a lot of food for the money. My wife took some of hers home with her.
The burrito was one of eight on the menu, while the huaraches were part of Meztli’s specials, which featured eight other items, including two tamale dishes. The menu is large, with sections for chicken and shrimp dishes, fajitas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas and enchiladas. And, yes, there are three combo meals, allowing patrons to try a variety of Meztli’s dishes.
All in all, it was quite impressive. Grade: A
Service
Because of COVID-19, seating is limited to around 25 to 30 diners, about half of what the place can hold. So busy Friday and Saturday nights could mean a wait for a table. I would call ahead on those evenings.
Once seated, you’ll receive a basket of warm tortilla chips with homemade salsa. We actually went through two baskets, with no extra charge for the second one.
Meztli secured its liquor license in March, so mixed drinks and beer are available. I enjoyed a large margarita ($7.99) on the rocks with salt, while my wife had a paloma ($4.99), a cocktail made with grapefruit juice and tequila. Servers often double as bartenders.
Our server knew the menu well and was quick with recommendations. Our entrees arrived in a timely manner, about 10 minutes after ordering. All in all, it was a great experience. Grade: A
Atmosphere
It’s a nice, clean dining room, with tiled floors, large windows and mix of tables and booth seating. There’s a small bar at the back of the restaurant. Customers receive their tabs at table, but pay at the register. The wall decor includes a handful of pieces featuring a half moon to signify the restaurant’s name. Grade: B
Specialty diets
Nearly every section of the menu includes at least one vegetarian item, ranging from a veggie burrito ($9.50), a flour tortilla filled with broccoli, corn, spinach, green peppers and tomato sauce, to chile rellenos ($9.50), roasted Anaheim peppers filled with cheese and topped with a tomato sauce. For gluten-free diners, many of the dishes use corn tortillas. However, check with your server because GF items are not designated as such. Grade: B
