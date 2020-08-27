Dining Out: Meztli offers great food with hole-in-the-wall charm in northwest Lincoln

The best seller, Romero said, has been a shrimp taco dish (tacos de camaron, $12.99). The entree features three corn tortillas with a cheese crust filled with grilled shrimp, garlic sauce and tequila and served with beans and rice.

Food

My wife and I enjoyed entrees we wouldn’t hesitate to order again.

I chose the signature Meztli burrito ($10.75), which was stuffed with fajita steak, lettuce, tomatoes and avocados and topped with a white cheese sauce, one of the many sauces on the menu. As is the case with most of the entrees, the burrito came with sides of beans and rice.

My wife went with huaraches ($11.99), which looked like an open-faced burrito on a sandal-shaped flour tortilla topped with your choice of carne asada, chorizo with potatoes, grilled chicken, al pastor, carnitas or barbacoa with lettuce, sour cream and cheese. My wife ordered hers with chicken.

Both entrees were quite delicious. The meat in each were mildly seasoned, with distinctive flavors. Both also were quite filling. You get a lot of food for the money. My wife took some of hers home with her.