Dining Out: M&J's Southern Style Food, where the grits alone are worth the trip

Service

The service is a work-in-progress. On our visit, Ware and Bowdery were in the kitchen and had one of their relatives, who was new to waiting tables, working the floor. He just had five occupied tables, but three groups showed up at once. We waited 10 minutes to get menus and water. Once our server caught up, our service was fine.

The food is made-to-order, so expect a wait. The chicken, for instance, is pan-fried and takes a minimum of 20 minutes to cook, Ware said. We received our food -- an appetizer and entrees -- about 30 minutes after ordering. Grade: C

Atmosphere

Ware and Bowdery couldn’t have stepped into a better situation. The restaurant is one of the city’s most attractive -- from the detailed, tiled floors to the solid wood table and chairs and gold trimmed walls.

A southern restaurant is a perfect fit for the space because it has a New Orleans look and feel. I would love it if Ware and Bowdery occasionally piped in some Cajun or zydeco music to add to the atmosphere.

The restaurant also has a VIP room with a fireplace, which Ware said is available for special events or meetings. Grade: A

Specialty diets