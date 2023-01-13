Dining Out: Lincoln getting its introduction to Honduran food

If you’ve never tried Honduran food before, start with the baleada at the new Sabor Latino.

The entree, one of the Central American country’s most popular dishes, is similar to a soft shell taco – only it’s bigger and just as delicious. Basically, it’s a thick pita-like, Frisbee-sized tortilla filled with fresh ingredients and then folded over.

There are three baleadas on the menu at Sabor Latino. The Baleada Sencilla ($4) is the basic one filled with beans, cream and cheese. On our visit, my wife, Rebecca, ordered the Special Baleada ($7), a tortilla filled with avocado, eggs, beans, cream and cheese. The Supreme Baleada ($9.95) includes the same ingredients in addition to your choice of seasoned steak or chicken.

The baleada is a great introduction to Honduran food.

Honduran native Stephanie Contreras and her family opened Sabor Latino in May 2022 at the corner of 48th Street and St. Paul Avenue in University Place. Parking is available in lots to the west and north of the building.

Sabor Latino took over the spot formerly occupied by Ramos Pizza’s north Lincoln location. The site also has been home to several other restaurants, including the Ville Grille, which was responsible for much of the renovation.

Oscar Contreras, Stephanie’s brother and restaurant manager, said his sister opened Sabor Latino to address a void in Lincoln’s dining scene. Sabor Latino is Lincoln’s only Honduran restaurant.

“There are a lot of Hondurans living in Lincoln, but they were having to drive to Omaha (to find a Honduran restaurant),” he said.

While Honduran food is Sabor Latino’s specialty, the restaurant also serves traditional Mexican fare. The menu includes one page, topped with a Honduran flag, of Honduran dishes, while another page, topped with the flag of Mexico, features Mexican favorites such as tacos, fajitas, molcajetes and quesadillas. A third page with both flags topping it features dishes common to both cultures such as sopes and gorditas.

Food

In addition to the baleadas, our server steered us toward the fried chicken tacos ($13.99), which we loved. The dish features two rolled tacos stuffed with chicken and deep fried and then topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, a special dressing (similar to a sweet Russian), a Honduran sauce and relish. The combination of the dressing and sauce gave the entree an extremely flavorful kick.

Several weeks earlier, we ordered takeout from Sabor Latino and selected another house favorite: Pollo con Tajadas ($15.99), fried chicken served with green bananas or fries and with the same toppings as the fried chicken tacos. Go with the bananas, which give the dish another dash of sweetness.

We also ordered a chicken burrito ($10.99). Mammoth in size, the burrito was a flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese dip. Quite tasty and quite filling.

Sabor Latino’s menu is large, so take some time to peruse and ask questions, especially if you’re unfamiliar with Honduran fare. You’re bound to find something to savor.

Also, try the margaritas. The restaurant has several flavors in two sizes: small ($9.30, which was plenty big) and large ($13.30). My wife enjoyed a small mango. We laughed that her margarita cost more than her entree but discovered it was worth the price. Grade: A

Service

Once seated, our server brought us complimentary chips and salsa. When asked, he recommended several entrees, touting, of course, the Honduran fare. Speedy is the best word to describe the turn-around time from the bar and kitchen. We received our drinks and food not long after ordering. Granted, we were one of two tables on a weeknight, but it was still quite impressive considering our dishes were made from scratch. Grade: A

Atmosphere

The set-up is pretty much the same as it was with previous restaurants, with two distinct dining areas, one filled with high-back padded booths and tables, and the other with tables and a bar with stools. Wall decor is Central American-themed and includes Honduran and Mexican flags hanging side-by-side at the back of the restaurant. During warm weather months, Sabor Latino books DJs playing music on weekend nights, beginning at 10 p.m. Grade: B

Specialty diets

The large menu includes several vegetarian options prepared with beans, veggies or a combination of both. Check with servers about corn tortillas as an option to flour or wheat tortillas for gluten-free dining. Grade: B+

