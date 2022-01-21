Dining Out in Lincoln: Tiru's Ethiopian fare will wow you with the colorful presentation

We uttered an “oh my'' and a “wow” when the dish my wife, Rebecca, had ordered at Tiru Restaurant arrived at our table. She had chosen the beyeynetu, a vegan entree from Tiru’s menu, and my description of it here won’t do it justice.
Atop a white rectangular plate stretched a long piece of injera (a spongy flatbread) with five colorful and inviting mounds of veggies and legumes. Running parallel to the injera were another four mounds, among them a lettuce mix.
The colors were vivid, and, well, just amazing. The dish included deep purple beets, dark collard greens and a bright, bright yellow split pea stew.
Of course, we took pictures.
The beyeynetu looked too good to eat, but Rebecca dove in anyway. And she came away even more impressed. The dish had been seasoned with a berbere spice, onions, garlic, ginger and turmeric. It packed a flavorful punch.
Co-owner Shimelis Gebru told me the beyeynetu is Tiru’s most popular item. Yep, a vegan dish has wowed the residents of a beef state.
“We were surprised, too,” Gebru said. “We thought it would be the Tiru Special (a meat lover’s combo featuring lamb and chicken).”
Gebru came to Lincoln in 2004 as a college anthropology instructor and currently teaches remotely for Northeastern Illinois University. He and his wife, Aynalem Demissie, opened Tiru Restaurant in the Aladdin Tobacco building at 27th and Orchard streets in January 2019. Lincoln diners may remember the spot as the longtime home of Sinbad’s, a wonderful Middle Eastern restaurant that’s no longer around.
Gebru and Demissie are originally from Ethiopia, where Demissie’s parents ran a popular restaurant. Tiru is Demissie’s operation, crafting and executing a delicious menu from family recipes.
“She really enjoys cooking for people,” Gebru said.
Food
Tiru’s menu is small but scrumptious. It has one appetizer (sambusa with choice of beef or lentil fillings, $2), lentil soup ($4) and seven entrees ranging in price from $9.99 to $14.99.
Each dish is served with injera, a spongy flatbread a diner tears apart and uses to grasp food off the plate. Don’t worry; the restaurant also provides tableware for those less inclined to eat with their fingers. Demissie provided us extra injera at no charge.
On our visit, we started with two lentil sambusas, a pastry filled with beef or lentils, onions and green pepper, sealed and fried. They are similar to samosa, a popular Indian appetizer. They served as a nice introduction to the entrees.
For entrees, Rebecca enjoyed the beyeynetu (vegan combo), while I ordered one of the five meat dishes: lamb wot ($11.99). My meal consisted of small, extremely tender lamb pieces simmered in two kinds of flavorful berbere sauces, a greenish mild and a brownish spicy. The spicy one had a bit of a kick to it: I broke out in a sweat and my nose began to run. The sauces included ginger root, cardamom, carrots, potato and turmeric.
With two cups of hot tea ($1/each), our bill came to about $31, and we took home leftovers. Entrees such as the Tiru Special (meat combo) and beyeynetu are portioned to feed two.
As we left, Rebecca said she missed Sinbad’s, but was happy to see another quality ethnic restaurant replace it. I agreed. Tiru is a welcome addition to Lincoln’s eclectic dining scene. Grade: A
Atmosphere
Tiru is a cozy and clean room with seating at tables and chairs (no booths) for 40. Demissie pays homage to her homeland with prints and handmade baskets on the walls. She also has set up a display-only, traditional Ethiopian dining area and tea service, where guests would sit on the floor while enjoying meals. It makes for a nice conversation piece. Grade: A
Service
Demissie, at times, is a one-woman operation, taking orders, preparing meals and cashing out customers. So, please, be patient. We dined on a cold Thursday evening, with two other tables occupied when we arrived during the dinner hour. We sat, chatted and perused the menu until Demissie found time to take our order. The appetizer and drinks (hot tea) arrived about 10 to 15 minutes after ordering. Our entrees came about five minutes later. Presentation is part of the experience. These dishes are something to behold, but take some time to prepare. Grade: B
Specialty diets
Nearly half the menu is vegetarian friendly. The sambusa appetizer includes a veggie option (lentil filling). The soup also is made from lentils. Two of the seven entrees are vegetarian/vegan: the beyeynetu and shiro ($9.99), seasoned chickpea powder simmered in canola oil or spiced butter. The menu doesn’t designate gluten-free dining, so check with Demissie. Grade: A
Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He has reviewed restaurants for Ground Zero since 1998.