Dining Out in Lincoln: Ollie & Hobbes concept devised with family in mind

In naming the restaurant, Kuhr said the management team put together three to five pages of words. While picking up after his kids, Kuhr came across Ollie in the title of a children’s book. Hobbes, of course, is an homage to the popular comic strip “Calvin & Hobbes.”

“We put them together, and liked how it sounded,” Kuhr said.

Food

Ollie & Hobbes is a “craft kitchen,” meaning entrees are made from scratch. “We’re not baking our own bread, but we do as much (from scratch) as we can,” Kuhr said. The menu features a mix of beef, chicken, pork and seafood entrees with a selection of burgers and sandwiches.

It reminds me of a gastro pub, which is known for its gourmet comfort food. The menu includes two kinds of risotto (salmon or grilled chicken), two pasta dishes (alfredo and baked pasta with Italian sausage), steak pomme frites and a pork schnitzel. Portions are hefty and prices are reasonable, ranging from $13 to $20.

The menu includes three gourmet burgers and seven specialty sandwiches, including a Philly, a shrimp po’ boy and barbecue pulled chicken. They cost between $9.50 and $10.