Dining Out in Lincoln: In the mood for chicken? There's plenty of reasons to get Cocky's

What sets Cocky’s apart from its chicken competitors, such as KFC, Popeye’s and Raisin’ Cane’s, is its beverage selection. Cocky’s has more than 25 beers available for dine-in, takeout or delivery. It also carries spirits.

My wife and I have dined there twice in the past few months, calling in an order and picking it up the first time and using the drive-thru the second time. For those who elect to dine in, Cocky’s basically looks like a fast-food joint with a counter for ordering and a dining room with booths and tables. The restaurant recently added a small outdoor seating area.

Cocky’s menu features fried or roasted bone-in chicken (quarter or half), fried tenders (three or five), naked or breaded wings (eight count) and fried chicken sandwiches, with prices ranging from $8.49 to $11.99.

There’s also a family meal ($25.99), which my wife and I ordered on our first visit. It’s a choice of eight pieces, a half chicken and eight tenders (our choice) or 16 tenders. It comes with three sides and 6 biscuits: a heck of a deal. We ordered our family meal fried in order to sample Bailey’s breading, which is quite tasty and has a bit of a kick at the back end.