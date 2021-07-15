Dining Out in Lincoln: If you missed Sinbad's, you'll love Taj Ali

Alboufradi said he loves his location, with its proximity to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus and downtown offices. But he’s also on the lookout for a bigger spot to open a second Taj Ali that would offer a buffet and a full dine-in experience. The current Taj Ali caters more to the grab-and-go diner.

Food

Al-Basam has a knack for seasoning his dishes. That’s what made Sinbad’s so memorable for me and is what makes Taj Ali a must-try. The meats -- chicken, beef and lamb -- are all so full of flavor. Al-Basam also has a way with falafel, the large pieces of breaded and fried ground chickpeas, and hummus and baba ghanoush, both of which are extremely creamy and tasty.

On our visit, my wife and I shared the two-person combination plate ($21.99), which allowed us to sample a variety of foods. It featured one beef and one chicken kebab, gyro meat, chicken shawarma, rice, salad, hummus and pita bread. It was quite a bit of food and could have served three easily. We filled the pita bread with meats, salad and hummus to create small sandwiches.

Not surprisingly, Alboufradi said it’s one of Taj Ali’s more popular dishes. He said the cafe also sells several kebab and falafel plates. The sandwiches are quite popular, too, for those looking for a quick-and-easy meal. Grade: A