Dining Out in Lincoln: From truck to restaurant, Muchachos has finally arrived

“We’ve had some amazing days and some slow days, like everyone else,” Jenny said of the new restaurant. “It’s been hit and miss. Our Tuesdays (when they sell $1 tacos) have really helped, and Fridays and Saturdays have been good. We’re seeing more people now that the warm weather is here.”

The key to Maestas tasty foods is how he smokes his meats. He told the Journal Star in June 2019 that he rubs his brisket, chicken and pork with a spice blend featuring Hatch chiles, a green chile pepper grown in Hatch, New Mexico. They look similar to Anaheim peppers, but Maestas said they provide a flavor profile that’s unique to New Mexican dishes.

“Most people wouldn’t know the difference between the two,” he told LJS, “but if you taste it then you realize that Hatch chiles have a richer, deeper, smokier flavor to them. And they’re significantly hotter than Anaheim.”

He’s right, the Hatch peppers create a unique smoky flavor, especially in the pulled pork. My wife, Rebecca, and I ventured to Muchachos on a busy taco Tuesday night, and Rebecca ordered three tacos ($1 or $1.50 on Tuesdays; regularly priced $3.50 or $4), with a different meat for each one. All three were tasty, but our favorite was the pulled pork. The flavor really popped in it.