Dining Out in Lincoln: Cook’s Cafe is back with new, larger menu in new location

My wife and I chuckled after overhearing the conversation at a nearby table while dining at Cook’s Cafe, which reopened in November at a new location at 333 N. Cotner Blvd.

“I can’t get used to this new menu,” a diner told his companion.

We guessed he was a regular who didn’t like change. And, my, oh my, there have been quite a few changes at Cook’s over the past two years, with a few more yet to come.

The new menu still features many Cook’s favorites, such as the reputed three-egg omelets and hash browns, but a larger kitchen has allowed the cafe to add several breakfast sandwiches and more elaborate fare, such as a variety of eggs benedict, waffles and French toast.

Cook’s has been a staple of Lincoln’s dining scene since the early 1990s, when Tom Cook opened the cafe at 33rd and A streets. He moved it to the Bethany neighborhood in February 1998, where it occupied the south end of the strip mall at 1300 N. 66th St. Cook sold it to one of his employees, Jessica Simons, in January 2014.

Then came the fire in October 2019. It originated at the north end of the strip mall but caused damage throughout, including to Cook’s. At the time, Simons said she planned to move the cafe temporarily, and, possibly, permanently.