Dining Out in Lincoln: A taste of Malaysia opens its doors in Lincoln

On our dine-in experience, we ordered Tauhu Sumbat (stuffed tofu, $5.95) as an appetizer, which vegetarian diners may want to consider as an entree. The four large tofu pieces were lightly breaded and fried and then stuffed with cucumber, bean sprouts and carrots and served with a sweet chili sauce that you’ll want to spoon in to each piece.

Rendang doesn’t have its liquor license, but there are several Malaysian non-alcoholic beverages worth trying. We enjoyed the Teh Ais (iced tea sweetened with condensed milk) and Limau Ais (iced limeade), costing $2.95 each. Grade: A-

Service

There were a couple of hiccups here. Our appetizer arrived long after our entrees -- long enough to make me think the kitchen hadn’t received the order. Rendang’s presentation is something to behold, but there’s a reason behind it. Foods are sectioned on the plate and then meant to be mixed together, sort of like a cobb salad at some restaurants. A tip to do so from the server would have been helpful.

Other than that, our service was great. Considering the food prep time and the plate presentation, the entrees arrived in a timely manner -- about 10 minutes after ordering. Our server was very friendly and helpful in explaining menu selections. Grade: B