Dining Out in Lincoln: A Mediterranean diet is just what the doctor ordered

For me, personally, the new Mediterranean restaurant Dammi Dammi arrived on Lincoln’s dining scene at just the right time.

I suffered a heart attack on Feb. 28, 2020, while training for the Lincoln Half Marathon and began rehab in the weeks following at Bryan LifePointe, where the wonderful and extremely encouraging staff lectured heart rehabbers on a variety of topics, including how to eat better.

They recommended following a Mediterranean diet, which is high on plant-based foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds and olive oil. No-nos include processed red meat, heavily processed foods (i.e. potato chips), fried foods, butter, doughnuts – pretty much everything I was indulging in way too much.

I adjusted. I’ve enjoyed just one steak in the past year (at the famed St. Elmo’s in Indianapolis), corned beef on St. Patty’s Day, prime rib at Christmas, two Runzas (at Husker football games) and less than 10 hamburgers. My wife and I cook lots of fish and chicken and go crazy with spring greens, spinach and yogurt dressings. I’ve dropped 15 pounds, sleep better at night and seen my running times drop a full minute faster per mile (of course, a properly functioning heart helps, too).

On July 26, father-son Pat and Andy Lane opened Dammi Dammi in University Towers at the corner of 13th and P streets, where Fresh Healthy Cafe used to be next door to the Rococo Theatre.

“We want to provide Lincoln with healthy opportunities that don't come at the expense of flavor,” Andy Lane said.

So far, they are exceeding expectations.

The Lanes came to Lincoln from Wyoming to open the eatery. Pat is a former school principal, while Andy recently earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming. Why Lincoln? Andy’s Sicilian-born great grandfather on his mother’s side operated a cafe and deli in Lincoln’s Haymarket from the early to mid-1900s.

“It was the right-thing-at-the-right-time kind of thing,” said Andy, who said they also were looking at Idaho, Missouri and North Carolina as destinations. “My family has a history here.”

Mediterranean fare is not new to Lincoln. Dammi Dammi, however, goes beyond the Middle Eastern fare of gyros, shawarma and falafel typically found at the other places. The new restaurant incorporates tastes from the entire Mediterranean region, including Greece, Italy, Spain, France, Morocco and more.

The Lanes avoid frying foods, primarily using a convection oven and a sous vide (vacuum-sealed bags in temperature-controlled water) in preparing their dishes. Their menu features tapas (small plates for sharing), salads, soups, protein bowls and a rotating assortment of homemade gelato, which is lower in fat than ice cream. Dammi Dammi also serves gourmet coffees and espresso drinks.

Food

My wife and I dined prior to a Lied Center performance on a Wednesday evening, ordering bacon-wrapped dates ($9.25) from the tapas menu, a soup-and-salad combo ($8.55) and a falafel protein bowl ($7.65).

The cooked dates were delicious. Wrapping them in bacon offered a sweet-and-salty taste experience. We agreed we would order them again. They came with pickled green beans, almonds and spicy honey for dipping.

The Greek chicken and rice soup is a must-try. It really was amazing. Rebecca grabbed a spoon for it, but a fork would have worked just as well – the soup was that thick. The chicken was shredded and combined with a lemon broth and rice. Rebecca ordered a caprese salad – one of four options. It was a classic caprese with mozzarella, tomato and basil atop a spring greens and a balsamic vinaigrette.

Andy said the protein bowls are customer favorites, ranging in price from $7.65 to $9.85. Choices include falafel, honey harissa chicken, shawarma-style beef and Moroccan lamb. Proteins are served atop rice or spring greens. The falafel I ordered featured eight half dollar-sized chickpea patties served with a mild lemon tahini dipping sauce. The falafel was mildly spiced and proved to be quite filling.

We’re anxious to return. The tapas menu is new for the restaurant, with several items we’re yearning to try: charred Brussels sprouts with capocolla ($8.50), mussels on the half shell (a customer-favorite, $6.50) and lamb rillettes ($10.50), which Andy said are growing in popularity. The breakfast menu also looks intriguing, with five choices including spanakopita (feta and spinach pie, $5) and a Mediterranean omelet ($5.50) loaded with veggies and spices.

The gelato, too, is on our list to try, too. The case holds 12 flavors, but Pat has more than 100 in his repertoire. Four-ounce servings are $4.25 each. Grade: A

Service

Dammi Dammi operates as a fast casual restaurant, so you won’t be getting the “experience” of a full-service restaurant.

Diners order and pay at the counter and then find a seat and wait for beverages and food to be delivered to them from the kitchen. If you’re paying with a credit card, that means you’re tipping before the service actually occurs. Fortunately, we enjoyed good service. Our wine arrived a short time after ordering. Food came about 10 minutes later.

Because it’s fast casual, food and beverages are served on/in disposable plates, bowls and cups. No dishes to wash. We cleared our own table after dining, but that appeared to be optional. Grade: C+

Atmosphere

Dammi Dammi is not big, with seating for about 50 folks split between two long-and-narrow levels. The bulk of the first floor is the front counter, kitchen, gelato case and coffee bar. Upstairs has seating for 30 with two electric fireplaces for ambiance. There’s also a selection of board games upstairs. The Lanes would love Dammi Dammi to become an after-work hangout, where patrons can relax and unwind with tapas, drinks and games. Grade: B

Specialty diets

Dammi Dammi’s menu is pretty much a 50/50 split between meat and vegetarian items. The seven-entree breakfast menu is entirely vegetarian. The aforementioned falafel is part of the protein bowls, while three of the four salads are meat-free, including the tabbouleh (herbs and grains, $7.15) and chickpea and greens ($7.55). Three of the tapas are vegetarian, but others such as the bacon-wrapped dates or prosciutto-wrapped asparagus ($8.50) can be served without meat. Grade: A

Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He’s written restaurant reviews for Ground Zero since 1998.

