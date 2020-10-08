Dining Out: East Lincoln's Asian-fare options reach a High Peak

High Peak’s menu is large with a selection of appetizers, soups, salads, veggie entrees, noodle dishes and sections featuring dishes made with chicken, beef, shrimp, pork and lamb, as well as “Thai Specialties,” where the curries are listed. You won’t be disappointed with the options. Grade: A

Service

Our service was outstanding. That’s because, sadly, we were the only diners at 7 p.m. on a Thursday evening, so we were the focus of the waitstaff and kitchen. Our young server was extremely polite and helpful, telling us the kitchen could make my wife’s yellow curry as spicy as she wanted it. This was after she offered several of her menu favorites to my wife. Our spring rolls arrived within a minute or two after ordering, and our entrees came just as we were finishing off the appetizer. Grade: A

Atmosphere