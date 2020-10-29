Dining Out: D.P. Dough is Lincoln's alternative to pizza

Food

Calzones I’ve tried at local pizza places tend to have too much bread/crust to them, but that’s not the case with D.P. Dough. The crust is thin, gently folded over the ingredients and pinched closed. D.P. also is generous with the ingredients. Some diners will find that half a calzone is plenty for a meal.

My wife and I ordered pickup twice from the downtown location. The first time we took advantage of the “family pack” special — four calzones for $20, which is a heck of a deal. We added Roni Rolls and a 2-liter soda to the order for $5 more. The second time we ordered two specialty calzones ($7.39 each) and a side of tots ($3.25).

We enjoyed the calzones with a sauce baked in them more than the others we tried, such as the Buffer Zone (breaded chicken, mozzarella, hot sauce and blue cheese) and the limited-time special Macalo (breaded chicken, mac 'n' cheese, mozzarella, hot sauce and ranch). But the non-sauced calzones were good, too. That’s where dipping sauces come into play.

Each calzone is served with a side of marinara, which we found too sweet for our 50-plus-year-old taste buds. But we’re pretty sure sweet-palated college kids will love the sugar-filled marinara. The second time we ditched the marinara in favor of blue cheese and ranch dressings and found those much more to our liking.