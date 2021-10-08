Dining Out: Casa Bovina adds name to list of Lincoln's best restaurants

For those who still pine for Tony & Luigi’s, Lincoln has a new restaurant that is on par with the legendary Italian steakhouse. And while the city has its fair share of wonderful restaurants, Casa Bovina is staking a claim as the best among them.

It’s really that good, from its mouth-watering aged steaks to a wonderful selection of seafood (halibut, salmon, seabass) and turf (lamb, duck) selections.

The plating of each dish is immaculate and intricate. So much so, you will want to take photos before diving in and eating. I told my wife, Rebecca, that I felt like we were in an episode of “Top Chef.” The food was that amazing and that eye-popping.

Opened in September 2020 at 4841 N. 84th St., Casa Bovina is part of locally owned Great Plains Beef, which launched the restaurant and the Mercato, a retail store and butcher shop, at the same time. The restaurant sits above the store at the site near the Lancaster Event Center.

Great Plains Beef is the leading purveyor of premium Certified Piedmontese beef. Piedmontese cattle are an Italian breed known for producing tender beef that’s lower in cholesterol and saturated fat. The Peed family, which owns Sandhills Global, started raising Piedmontese cattle in the early 2000s and formed Great Plains Beef in 2009.