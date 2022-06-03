Dining Out: Bourbon Street finds a home for popular seafood boils on its third try

Third time’s a charm — at least Bourbon Street by Single Barrel hopes so.

The restaurant reopened Feb. 25 at 801 R St. — its third location since its establishment in 2018. This one is the best site yet.

“We really like it,” Bourbon Street executive chef Brandon Harpster said. “We like being up in the Haymarket, in the main area. We like having the patio space.”

Bourbon Street took over the spot where part of Legends Bar & Grill used to be. The restaurant is on Eighth Street, adjacent to White Elm Brewing Co. in the building housing the Hilton Garden Inn.

Bourbon Street started out in the Railyard in a cramped spot under The Cube. It then moved into the shared public market area in the Railyard. The new site is all theirs, with a fabulous covered patio, which is one of the best outdoor dining areas in town.

With the move comes a new menu. The restaurant still specializes in seafood boils, but now features “combination boils,” a packaging of different seafood items. The Clam Bake, for instance, combines clams, mussels, shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes and corn. Boils are still available a la carte, too.

Harpster said Bourbon Street began combo boils during the pandemic for its to-go meals and kept them on the menu when it reopened its dining room.

“People found it easier to order and seemed to like it,” he said.

Harpster said the new site has a bigger kitchen, allowing Bourbon Street to expand the menu. The restaurant now has a cheeseburger and chicken strips for non-fish eaters. Harpster said he hopes to also add more fish options.

Food

Bourbon Street offers three combo boils in small or large sizes: the aforementioned Clam Bake ($45/$90), the Bourbon Street Combo ($49/$98; shrimp, snow crab, andouille sausage, potatoes and corn), and New Orleans Original ($43/$86; shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes and corn). The small size comes with one pound of each seafood option and a quarter-pound of sausage. The large is two pounds of each seafood option and a half-pound of sausage.

Boils also are available a la carte in half- our one-pound sizes. They range from $6/$10 for mussels to $21/$35 for snow crab legs.

The boils are tossed in butter and your choice of mild Cajun, spicy Cajun, honey citrus or garlic-and-herb seasoning. Complimentary French bread is available upon request. The kitchen brings out the seafood and sides in a bucket and then dumps it on the table covered in white butcher paper. The server wears gloves.

We started with New Orleans-themed drinks, a hurricane for me and a sazerac for my wife (specialty cocktails are just $5 between 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday) with hushpuppies ($6), one of four appetizers on the menu. The hushpuppies were served with a semi-spicy dipping sauce and proved to be a perfect start to the meal.

We chose the mild Cajun for our Clam Bake, which gave the seafood just a bit of a tasty zing. As usual, the food was exceptional. My wife and I love the boils and make a point of dining at Bourbon Street several times a year. It’s something unique for Lincoln’s dining scene. Grade: A+

Service

We dined on a rainy Wednesday evening – patio dining wasn’t happening -- and were one of five filled tables inside. Our service was solid. The young man who helped us deftly moved from table to table, making sure everybody was happy.

We began with drinks and the appetizer, which came quickly out of the kitchen, as did our combo boil. That’s the thing about boils: They don’t take much time to prepare. Bourbon Street gives you nearly everything you need, including lots of napkins and bibs to protect clothing. The only things missing were sanitized hand wipes. Grade: A-

Atmosphere

The two Bourbon Street sites in the Railyard had their flaws. The first one was too cramped and the second felt like eating in a cafeteria. The new site, with its huge covered patio and location on busy Eighth Street, is perfect. The south door opens into a square dining room filled with four booths along the back wall, several four-top tables and long, community-like table on the north end. Décor pays homage to the actual Bourbon Street (colorful paintings), seafood (a giant painted crawfish) and Single Barrel (huge logo). It’s clean, open and appealing. Grade: A

Specialty diets

Vegetarians will want to go elsewhere. It’s seafood, and, well, more seafood. Hushpuppies are the only thing on the menu without seafood or meat. The boils, however, are great for gluten-free diners, with corn and potatoes as sides to the seafood. Grade: D

Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.” He’s written restaurant reviews for Ground Zero since 1998.

