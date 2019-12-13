Dining Out: Boitano's Lounge brings small-plate dining back to Lincoln

My wife didn’t finish her flatbread on our first visit and went home with the leftovers in a giant paper sack. Grade: B+

Atmosphere

After enjoying a cocktail before dinner, my friends asked if we were heading to the dining room. I told them “we’re in it.” Boitano’s Lounge is what its name implies -- a lounge that just happens to have food, too.

With its faux fireplaces and waterfalls, Boitano’s is quite the visual spectacle, making it kind of a cool place to hang out. There are two large couch sectionals, including a more intimate one in the far corner. There are five two-person tables opposite the main room sectional, with two gorgeous chandeliers hanging above. That’s pretty much it for table seating outside of the stools at the bar. The bar is at the back of the room, with a large TV usually tuned to a sporting event.

Because Boitano’s is small, when it’s full, it can get a tad noisy. Also, when both sliding front doors are open, the cold air rushes in and strikes patrons in the main lounge area. Grade: B+

Specialty diets