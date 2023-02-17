Like a beacon, the Cracker Barrel sign beckons the hungry traveler.

Those were the opening words of my first restaurant review for the inaugural Ground Zero on Feb. 6, 1998. So it seems fitting that I return to Cracker Barrel 25 years later for my last review for the Journal Star’s weekly entertainment section. (I’ll have a farewell piece in GZ next week, with a list of my 25 most memorable restaurants).

The Cracker Barrel sign, visible from Interstate 80 at the North 27th Street exit, continues to shine like a light atop a lighthouse — a warm, welcoming sight for weary travelers in search of a hot, hearty meal to satisfy their hunger.

That’s how Cracker Barrel operates, primarily locating its restaurants on well-traveled highways and interstates.

Dan W. Evins opened the first Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Sept. 19, 1969, on Highway 109 in Lebanon, Tennessee. The corporate-owned Lincoln location was Nebraska’s first. Today, there are 665 Cracker Barrels in 45 states, including one in Omaha.

Cracker Barrel isn’t just popular with travelers. The Lincoln restaurant, 6700 N. 27th St., has been a destination for residents, too, especially older folks and families, who come for the all-day breakfast or the comfort food favorites. Cracker Barrel serves big portions of familiar foods like meatloaf, hot roast beef, fried chicken and chicken fried steak at extremely affordable prices.

What’s not to like?

Dining Out Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Address: 6700 N. 27th St. Specialty: Homestyle Atmosphere: Casual Payment: Cash, major credit cards Cost: Lunch and dinner entrees, $8.49 to $15.79; breakfast entrees, $6.49 to $11.49 Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday Phone: 402-476-4901 Web: crackerbarrel.com Social media: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest Notes: Parking, wine and beer, all-day breakfast, takeout, online ordering, online allergen and nutrition guides, daily specials, children’s menu, catering, old country store

I’ve dined at Cracker Barrel off and on over the years, primarily for breakfast, and always have left satisfied, if not a little too full. The restaurant has changed little since it opened. Patrons walk through the country store filled with various collectibles to get to the restaurant’s seating area, which, with its fireplace, is warm and inviting. Today, the Lincoln site shows some wear and tear in its chairs and tables, but so do I after 25 years.

On my most recent visit, I took my wife, Rebecca, and friends Mark and Laura Derowitsch. Mark is a former Journal Star co-worker, and joined me for lunch on my first visit to Cracker Barrel 25 years ago.

After Mark ordered chicken fried chicken with two sides, he asked if I remembered what he had 25 years ago. I didn’t. His wife, Rachel, said Mark, being a creature of habit, probably ordered the same thing. Sure enough, when I looked back at my original story after our excursion, Mark had ordered chicken fried chicken. He also ordered the baby carrots as one of his two sides. He did switch up on the other side, going from coleslaw 25 years ago to the loaded hash brown casserole.

His dish ($11.99) was immense in size, featuring two large breaded chicken breasts, ample carrots and a large scoop of the casserole. Mark took some of it home for lunch the next day.

The rest of us also ordered comfort food. Rebecca had chicken and dumplings ($8.99), Rachel had roast beef ($12.29) and I went with the meatloaf ($10.19). The kitchen mixed the hamburger in the meatloaf with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. A green pepper flavor was quite distinct. Rachel’s was smothered in a delicious brown gravy, and Rebecca’s dish overflowed with dumplings.

Each meal came with at least two sides and biscuits or corn muffins. Cracker Barrel may be known as much for its sides as it is for the comfort food entrees. They number more than 20 and range from baked beans and turnip greens to fried okra and corn. Many of the breakfast entrees also come with a variety of side options.

Our server, Jennifer, had a trainee in tow. She set a good example, giving us time to peruse the large menu and being patient when we dawdled on choosing our sides. She kept an eye on us, returning to refill our iced tea glasses. It was a Tuesday evening, but the dining room was full, as if it was a weekend night. The turnaround time from the kitchen was great despite it being busy, with entrees arriving about 15 minutes after ordering.

We enjoyed our experience. Cracker Barrel food is so Midwestern, with staples all of us grew up eating in our homes. It’s easy to see the restaurant still being here another 25 years from now, giving comfort to travelers and residents alike.

