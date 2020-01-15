Dining at Big Sal's: Pizza, wings and bar offered in a neighborly atmosphere

Business people and staff from the surrounding area comprise the majority of the lunch patrons at Big Sal’s, while a variety of customers drawn from across Lincoln, from families to singles, couples and students, make up the dinner crowd.

Vince and his staff are adamant about maintaining a strict policy for the type of language and activities allowed during periods when families and children are present. Bartender Christian Anderson reinforced Vince’s comment about the family environment at Big Sal’s – “It is a bar and a restaurant for everybody, where everybody can have a good time.”

In addition to standard beer choices, Big Sal’s has some local craft beers on tap and premium liquor choices. Patrons can enjoy Keno, bar games, big screen televisions and jukebox music. There are pool and dart leagues on Tuesday through Thursday nights and Karaoke on Thursday and Sunday nights.

Wedding rehearsal or reception parties, baby showers, birthdays, anniversaries and graduations can be accommodated at Big Sal’s, according to Vince. He said the room that can be reserved has already been booked for a date this coming August.

But it is the pizza, the wings and the bar that draw in the customers. That and Big Sal’s neighborly atmosphere and attitude.

As imprinted on its menu -- “Sal’s your pal and he’s not afraid to prove it.”

