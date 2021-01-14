Danny's Deli closing its doors after 20 years in downtown Lincoln

Patrick is one of those individuals with the gift for making every customer feel welcomed — to remember faces and the stories from those faces. That social skill made a lunch at Danny's more like a visit to a longtime friend's because he was always behind the counter.

"It was special because of Danny himself," said Diane Buss, who managed the Terminal Building before it was sold. "He was so great with the people who came in."

Patrick might epitomize what it takes to succeed in business. Find something you love doing. Do it well. And appreciate those who appreciate you.

It's that simple — so simple, that some wonder why he'd ever consider retirement. There were some urging him to choose another space. He also considered a food truck, which is still a possibility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But for the time being, he is going to try on a much-needed vacation — without the responsibility of opening the restaurant each day. It's well-earned, his friends say.

"He is a small-business success story," said Doug Wells, a boyhood friend who reconnected with Patrick after returning from the Peace Corps in the 1990s and handles the restaurant's bookkeeping. "He was his own man; he did it his way, and that's a big deal."