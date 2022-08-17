Dairy Queen in south Lincoln wants to increase ice cream access

The owners of the Dairy Queen at 3835 South St. have purchased the lot just to the south and want to add onto the tiny (but popular) ice cream store and add another drive-thru lane.

Doing so will require a change of zone for the lot at 2125 Scott Ave., which is sandwiched between the Dairy Queen and Antelope Creek.

Planning Director David Cary told the council about the plans Monday, and council members will vote on the zoning change Aug. 22.

There were a few questions, but mostly support for increasing ice cream access in the city. Particularly dilly bars.

“Without being biased on this application,” Cary quipped. “It’s always a good thing to have more capacity at our Dairy Queens.”