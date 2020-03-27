Council to consider 'arena tax' deferment for bars, restaurants to bolster cash flow in hard times

Restaurant and bar owners in Lincoln could put off making their occupation tax payments to the city while they adapt to restricted operations and reduced revenue stemming from the pandemic.
The proposal by City Councilwoman Tammy Ward suspends the payment of the 2% occupation tax collected after March 1 to June 25, without penalty or interest.
Ward looked into what could be done to help bars and restaurants after hearing from a Haymarket restaurant owner who had seen sales fall 90% after the spread of the coronavirus led city officials to recommend social distancing.
That owner told Ward he was already falling behind on remitting occupation taxes to the city, so she crafted her proposed ordinance to provide these businesses with slightly more cash flow at a time when owners and managers are weighing which bills to pay and how long to keep on employees, she said.
"It’s uncharted territory," Ward said, "but I’m hoping this is one thing we can do for this industry."
In 2011, the city began collecting occupation taxes from bars and restaurants, on car rentals and hotel stays, with the money providing the majority of the revenue to cover debt payments on Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ward's proposal doesn't suspend payments for hotels or car rentals, which are taxed at 4%, but is directed at helping out the second-largest industry in the state, she said.
If enacted, restaurant and bar owners would still need to collect and report the amount of taxes they owe during this three-month period, but they would have until June 25 to pay the occupation tax to the city, City Finance Director Brandon Kaufman said.
Businesses are required to remit occupation taxes to the city each quarter, but in many cases they pay monthly, officials said.
Restaurants and bars in Lincoln collected $3.4 million in occupation tax revenue in a three-month period last year, Kaufman said. The impact of this period of restricted business, where restaurants are limited to carryout, drive-thru and takeout and bars are limited to off-sale only, "has yet to be understood."
Kaufman believes suspending tax remissions until June wouldn't jeopardize the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency's ability to pay its bills, even as pandemic-related concert and event cancellations have left the arena largely dark.
The JPA has built up a healthy cash reserve as it faces increasingly larger annual bond payments, and Kaufman said that reserve fund provides the backstop for economically tight times such as these.
Jeff Barclay, co-owner of Pillar Restaurant Group which runs Venue and other Lincoln restaurants, said he supports delaying payments on what he refers to as the "arena tax" for a short time, but he acknowledges any reprieve it would bring would likely be minimal since business has come to a crawl.
He and his staff are focused on grounding themselves in the new normal of delivery and takeout services in lieu of customers dining in. The restrictions tied to a directed health measure are in place for restaurants until May 6.
Barclay's glad to know there's a date, he said.
"But May 6 is a long time from right now."
