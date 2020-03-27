Council to consider 'arena tax' deferment for bars, restaurants to bolster cash flow in hard times

Restaurant and bar owners in Lincoln could put off making their occupation tax payments to the city while they adapt to restricted operations and reduced revenue stemming from the pandemic.

The proposal by City Councilwoman Tammy Ward suspends the payment of the 2% occupation tax collected after March 1 to June 25, without penalty or interest.

Ward looked into what could be done to help bars and restaurants after hearing from a Haymarket restaurant owner who had seen sales fall 90% after the spread of the coronavirus led city officials to recommend social distancing.

That owner told Ward he was already falling behind on remitting occupation taxes to the city, so she crafted her proposed ordinance to provide these businesses with slightly more cash flow at a time when owners and managers are weighing which bills to pay and how long to keep on employees, she said.

"It’s uncharted territory," Ward said, "but I’m hoping this is one thing we can do for this industry."

In 2011, the city began collecting occupation taxes from bars and restaurants, on car rentals and hotel stays, with the money providing the majority of the revenue to cover debt payments on Pinnacle Bank Arena.