College friends, military vets plan to open brewery and taproom in southwest Lincoln

“We were like, OK, we’re going to do this once we all get out (of the military). We’re going to go back and open a brewery in Lincoln.”

Walter had the brewing experience. His father had been a home brewer, and Walter started experimenting when he was in college. He was fascinated with the process, the fermentation.

And he became hooked. “Since then, I’ve been pretty religious about brewing at least once a week.”

His beers always drew praise from family and friends, but he felt real validation when he began entering it in brewing contests. “Then I started doing some competitions, and getting good feedback. It felt pretty good.”

He thought: This could be a legitimate business at some point. And that wasn’t an unreasonable thought: In the past decade, more than a half-dozen craft breweries have opened — and stayed open — in Lincoln.

After he had Walkemeyer and their third partner, Ben Wearing, still an active-duty Marine, on board, they started looking for a site. It wasn’t easy.

“Finding a building for a brewery is nearly impossible,” Walter said. “We looked at a good number of places. We were going out to look at different spaces once every week.”