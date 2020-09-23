 Skip to main content
City extends program that gave Lincoln restaurants more space to serve diners
City extends program that gave Lincoln restaurants more space to serve diners

Lincoln restaurants can continue to host patrons in expanded outdoor spaces through Halloween after Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird extended the new program to help establishments safely boost their capacities.

Gaylor Baird announced the extension of the Dine Out Lincoln program, which allows the temporary expansion and waives certain city code regulations, on Wednesday. 

"Dine Out Lincoln creates flexibility for local restaurants to expand their operations while keeping their employees and customers safe," Gaylor Baird said, noting her administration will look for more ways to support businesses during the pandemic. 

Lincoln launched the program in May to help restaurants rebound while also complying with directed health measure restrictions that dictate table size and distance between them. 

The city streamlined the application process and waived the fee for the program, which was overseen by an team authorized to waive or change codes that affect outdoor dining. 

To date, 16 restaurants have participated in the program, a city spokeswoman said.

