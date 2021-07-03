Chipotle is latest restaurant to embrace drive-thru in Lincoln

Many restaurants already were embracing drive-thrus before COVID-19, but the pandemic turbocharged the move for some.

Even before the pandemic, drive-thru visits had grown, with 39% of people saying they visited a drive-thru more in 2019 than they did in 2018, according to the National Restaurant Association. And they are continuing to grow.

As of April, the number of people who had used a restaurant drive-thru was 36% higher than it was in April 2020, according to a survey from Bluedot. In addition, the survey found nine out of 10 diners had visited a drive-thru in the past month.

Drive-thrus have long been a staple for fast-food restaurants such as McDonald's and Burger King, but they are now being embraced by fast-casual and coffee chains as well.

For years, none of the three Panera Bread locations in Lincoln had drive-thrus. But in early 2019, the chain opened two new locations with drive-thrus -- at 62nd and O streets and 14th Street and Pine Lake Road -- to replace locations nearby.