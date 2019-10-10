Customers made a partial return to the Chick-fil-A in south Lincoln on Thursday, two days after a man who caused a disturbance and drove his pickup into the restaurant was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
The restaurant reopened its drive-thru lanes at 6:30 a.m., and there appeared to be a steady stream of cars throughout the day. However, the dining room will remain closed while repairs are made.
Chick-fil-A filed a $35,000 building permit for the location on Wednesday.
Charlie Colon, the operator of the SouthPointe Pavilions restaurant, said he could not comment and directed questions to Chick-fil-A's corporate offices. Emails sent to corporate officials were not returned.
A post Wednesday night on the store's Facebook page attributed to Colon and his wife said, "we will work hard to make this all work."
The post said the outpouring of support "has been overwhelming and quite humbling."
The SouthPointe Chick-fil-A was the city's first, opening in 2015.
Photos from the scene Tuesday
Law enforcement and Lincoln Fire and Rescue vehicles and personnel surround the Chick-fil-A at 6810 S. 27th St. on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Law enforcement and Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel screen a body from view in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe Pavilions.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Witnesses described how a disgruntled customer left the Chick-fil-A in south Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon before backing his Dodge pickup into the restaurant.
Courtesy photo
Lincoln police officers work the scene at Chick-fil-A in south Lincoln, where a man backed his pickup into the lobby on Tuesday afternoon and was later shot.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lincoln Police were called to check on Joseph Cimino a day before he crashed his truck into the Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe Pavilions and was shot and killed by a BNSF Railway officer.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lincoln Police officers work the scene at the Chick-fil-A, 6810 S. 27th St., on Tuesday after a disgruntled customer backed his truck into the restaurant.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Law enforcement and Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel tend to an individual on the ground in the Chick-fil-A parking lot at 6810 S. 27th St. on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
WATCH: Chief Bliemeister gives update on Chick-fil-A investigation
Lincoln police said a BNSF Railway officer in the marked vehicle shown parked in the drive-thru lane shot and killed a man who caused a disturbance inside the Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe Pavilions on Tuesday and later backed his pickup into the lobby of the restaurant.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lincoln Police investigate the scene where a truck crashed into the Chick-fil-A at 6810 S. 27th St. on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Law enforcement and Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel screen a deceased individual from view in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A at 6810 S. 27th St. on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister reads a statement at a Tuesday afternoon news conference following an incident at the south Lincoln Chick-fil-A.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister reads a statement at a Tuesday afternoon news conference following an incident at the south Lincoln Chick-fil-A.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Employees and others linger in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe Pavilions on Tuesday after a disgruntled customer drove his truck into the restaurant and was later shot.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Several employees linger in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe Pavilions on Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man backed his pickup into the building moments after causing a disturbance in the restaurant. He was later shot and killed by a uniformed BNSF Railway officer.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star