Chick-fil-A

Franchisee Charlie Colon poses with the restaurant logo when Chick-fil-A opened in 2015 at SouthPointe Pavilions. 

 Journal Star file photo

The Chick-fil-A at SouthPointe Pavilions will reopen Thursday morning with drive-thru service only.

In a Facebook post, franchisees Charlie and Dawn Colon thanked those who have reached out since Tuesday's incident.

"The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and quite humbling. We love serving you, we love our community, we simply love what we do."

