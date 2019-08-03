Citizens For Improved Transit (CFIT) will host a cookout at Super Saver, 27th and Cornhusker Highway, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today, Aug. 3.
Profits will be used to purchase senior/low-income StarTran bus passes, which will be distributed to over 20 social service agencies in Lincoln. The agencies will provide the passes at no cost to their clients for use in riding to and from the agency, medical appointments, shopping, visiting relatives in Lincoln and other purposes.
CFIT also furnishes bus passes to Lincoln Public Schools for distribution to students from low-income families so they can ride StarTran to and from school. Public schools have an annual need for 1,000 passes, and there is not enough money in the LPS budget to buy these bus passes.