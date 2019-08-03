The Chef Showcase, coming to the Legacy Estates on Wednesday, Aug. 7, is a win-win situation for you and Legacy Retirement Communities’ award-winning culinary team.
Legacy Retirement Communities’ signature events are a great way to become familiar with fine-dining delicacies while getting a taste, literally, of life at Legacy Retirement Communities.
Alligator on menu
One of the headline entrees at this year’s Chef Showcase is sure to make a splash. Vic Saltzman, executive chef at The Legacy, and his culinary crew are pulling out all the stops with fried alligator tail, served up hot and fresh in their Cajun Station.
“We’ve done frog legs and crawfish before as part of our fine-dining program for our residents, but to serve fried alligator at one of our signature events is a first for us, and something that we’re excited about,” said Saltzman, who received the Professional of the Year Award from the Coalition for Older Adult Health Promotion (COAHP) annual awards breakfast last year.
“Alligator is a rich, sweet-tasting delicacy that tastes a lot like lobster,” said Saltzman. Alligator is considered a healthy meat source due to its high protein and low-fat content.
Complementing the alligator tail at the Cajun Station will be gumbo (chicken and sausage), shrimp and grits, and hush puppies.
Also on the menu …
Saltzman’s wife, Paula, is executive chef at Legacy Terrace and will join her dining crew in bringing their own festive flair to the table. Their Asian Fusion station will feature a noodle or rice bowl complete with pork, beef, chicken and veggie options.
Venture downstairs to the Theatre and you’ll find a lobster bisque demonstration by Legacy Estates Executive Chef Keenan Cain, whose artistic flair will also be on display in the form of a shrimp boat crafted by the award-winning ice sculptor. The work of art by the multi-talented Cain can be seen in The Pub.
Several hours after the 2 p.m. closing of the Chef Showcase, Cain and his Dining Services team at Legacy Estates will be back in action in the Main Dining Room, serving the nightly dinner to roughly 250 residents.
The area highlighted by the lobster bisque demo will also feature a flaming Bananas Foster demo courtesy of executive sous chef Randy Reid, and a selection of dessert bars and petit fours.
Over 1,000 expected
“Each year our national award-winning culinary team comes together to showcase new and innovative ideas for our residents and guests to experience,” said Robert Darrah, Legacy Retirement Communities’ director of Dining Services.
“The Chef Showcase has grown in popularity each year, and this year we anticipate over 1,000 attendees will experience our Legacy cuisine,” said Darrah, who was named the 2019 Senior Dining Association’s Humanitarian Award winner earlier this year.
“Our goal is to provide samples of cuisine not readily available in the area.”
Darrah said one of the comments heard most frequently from visitors to the signature event is: “Is food of this caliber served here on a regular basis?” The answer, he said, is yes. “What we offer is a five-star dining experience in a retirement community.”
Shuttle service
Shuttle service for the Chef Showcase will be available beginning at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, originating in the northwest corner of the Hy-Vee parking lot at 70th and Pioneers Boulevard, and running continuously throughout the event.
Tours of Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn St., will be available upon request at the Chef Showcase.