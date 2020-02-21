Cactus Mexican restaurant/cantina offers menu with a twist

Pleasing one’s customer base is, or should be, one of the major tenets of a dining establishment.
And when talking to Kyle Lamb – executive chef at Cactus Modern Mexican & Cantina – it is easy to see that such a conviction is an actively pursued practice at the southeast Lincoln eatery.
Lamb emphasizes that the restaurant’s upbeat and positive staff are a key element to good customer relations, aided by an overall welcoming attitude and atmosphere. “Our staff can get to know our diners, recognize their faces and remember what they like,” he said.
Having opened in October 2018, Cactus is part of Lincoln’s Pillar Restaurant Group, which includes Venue Restaurant, Piedmont Bistro, Goodcents Delis and Venue Catering. Lamb was named executive chef at Cactus in July 2019 and has worked to establish a fun atmosphere in which to experience delicious food.
With experience at various Lincoln and Omaha restaurants, including as head chef at Wilderness Ridge and Omaha’s V Mertz, Lamb developed a menu that was not tied to expectations of Mexican food – adding twists to recipes to produce dishes that are new and exciting experiences for diners combining the traditional and novel.
“We’re thinking outside the box, with no strict criteria as to what is Mexican. Menu items with a twist and not typical,” he said. “And, our customers' positive responses speak volumes.”
He also emphasized how important it is to give every guest the best dining experience possible, from lighting and music to Cactus’ staff being detail-oriented and interactive with diners.
“In addition, we handcraft every item from the kitchen,” he said, adding with a smile, “Our margaritas are the best you will ever taste.”
Dinner meal Starters (appetizers) include eight choices from Gringa Quesadilla (cactus chicken or pork carnitas, flour quesadilla, Mexican cheeses, topped with black bean and corn salsa and sour cream), $8.99; Hot Mess Dip (guacamole surrounded by queso and topped with choice of cactus chicken, pork carnitas, ground beef or rajas con crema), $9.99; and Crab and Cream Cheese Taquitos, $10.99. Five dips from $3.99 to $9.99 and six salad bowls from $2.99 to $9.99 are available.
You have free articles remaining.
There are four Giant Burritos – Breakfast Burrito, $9.99; Cheesy Chicken Burrito, $10.99; Barbacoa Burrito, $11.99; and A1 Steakhouse Burrito, $12.99; as well as four Saucy Enchiladas – Cream Cheese and Cactus Chicken Enchilada, $10.99; Build Your Own, $10.99; Fried Taco Enchilada, $11.99; and Black and Bleu Enchilada, $14.99.
Nine options of Signature Tacos range from $3.49 to $3.99 and include Grilled Shrimp Verde, Baja Fish, Chicken Caesar and Black N’ Bleu Steak, among others. Classic Tacos are $3 and a Taco 6 Pack (four Classic and two Signature) is $14.99, with a Taco Party 12 Pack (eight Classic and four Signature) at $26.99.
Under Cactus Signature dishes are the Aged Cheddar Burger, $11.99; Carnitas Grill, $14.99; Chorizo Salmon, $15.99; Seed Crusted White Fish, $15.99; Smoked Pork Chop, $17.99; and Filling Fajitas (grilled chicken, carne asada, shrimp) $15.99/17.99/19.99.
Six Dinner Combo choices range from $8.99 to $12.99 and include Turf and Surf, Three by the Sea and Carne Asada Trio.
Lamb said that the Cream Cheese and Cactus Chicken Enchilada (cactus chicken smothered in cream cheese, rolled in an enchilada and covered with verde sauce, pico de gallo, crema, toasted sesame seed and cilantro, $10.99) is the customer favorite.
The restaurant’s lunch menu mirrors the dinner menu with a few exceptions, as well as adjustments in quantity and costs. Both menus include notations of Gluten Free and Vegan items.
The Cantina section of Cactus is complementary to the mood and atmosphere of the restaurant side. “The bar can service any request from a $3 beer to high-end tequila,” Lamb said.
According to Lamb, Cactus diners include young business professionals, as well as families and people from the surrounding area. “Whether blue collar, white collar or whatever, Cactus does not pigeon-hole its patrons into any particular group.”
Every Wednesday night is Kids Eat Free night at Cactus, and Sunday nights provide a unique experience for patrons with music bingo featured on the Cantina side.
But after food and drink, pleasing the customer means making a person’s experience at Cactus “the best as best can be.”
“Our dishes are made with love, day in and day out. And that attitude and atmosphere in the kitchen is reflected in the enthusiasm of our service-side staff. That treatment of our guests is of paramount importance,” Lamb concluded.