Cactus Mexican restaurant/cantina offers menu with a twist

Pleasing one’s customer base is, or should be, one of the major tenets of a dining establishment.

And when talking to Kyle Lamb – executive chef at Cactus Modern Mexican & Cantina – it is easy to see that such a conviction is an actively pursued practice at the southeast Lincoln eatery.

Lamb emphasizes that the restaurant’s upbeat and positive staff are a key element to good customer relations, aided by an overall welcoming attitude and atmosphere. “Our staff can get to know our diners, recognize their faces and remember what they like,” he said.

Having opened in October 2018, Cactus is part of Lincoln’s Pillar Restaurant Group, which includes Venue Restaurant, Piedmont Bistro, Goodcents Delis and Venue Catering. Lamb was named executive chef at Cactus in July 2019 and has worked to establish a fun atmosphere in which to experience delicious food.

With experience at various Lincoln and Omaha restaurants, including as head chef at Wilderness Ridge and Omaha’s V Mertz, Lamb developed a menu that was not tied to expectations of Mexican food – adding twists to recipes to produce dishes that are new and exciting experiences for diners combining the traditional and novel.