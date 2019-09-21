The “wow” factor that has been a centerpiece of The Landing, an Immanuel community, for nearly two decades has been reinforced with some “sizzle” in the daily dining experience.
The Dining Services area has rolled out a revolutionary approach in senior dining that combines an impressive new look with a greater variety of menu options.
The first phase of the new-and-improved look was unveiled Aug. 1 with the debut of the Cast Iron Grille. The renovated area, culminating a six-month project, showcases a variety of American fare featuring chef-inspired dishes made from scratch, filled with fresh local ingredients. Dining hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coming soon
Dining hours at The Landing will expand in early January 2020 with the much-anticipated opening of Bistro 1887, located across from the rotunda on the main level. The new venue occupies space that for many years was the home of the Emporium Gift Shop, which closed a year ago.
Bistro 1887 will offer the culinary convenience of an all-day dining option from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The eatery will offer breakfast anytime, grilled panini sandwiches, wraps, hand-tossed salads, an assortment of healthy grab-and-go items and a gourmet coffee bar.
The Landing has also pulled out all the stops with the opening of The Reserve, where an experience of comfortable elegance awaits. It is available by reservation only from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the last Friday of each month. The Reserve will feature entrees artistically crafted and graciously served by attentive staff members.
New executive chef
Jeff Corbett was brought on board last October as the new executive chef, leading a Dining Services staff that includes nine other employees in food preparation, including Sous Chef Caleb Vercellino and a 35-member wait staff.
Corbett succeeded Executive Chef Mike Miller, a longtime member of The Landing leadership team. He announced his retirement last October and left The Landing in mid-December following a two-month transitional period.
Corbett, a food service veteran who worked most recently in the Milwaukee area, says he is pleased to see residents embrace eating at the Cast Iron Grille and is optimistic about what the future will bring. “We’re seeing more residents arriving earlier and staying later, which is a good sign,” he said.
The big picture
Improvements to the dining area represent a phase of a major overall renovation at The Landing that started last fall and is scheduled for completion in February 2020.
The work in the dining area was preceded by a new look for The Landing’s administrative offices and library. The third phase will welcome a new merchandiser, Cooper & Co. Home + Gift, which will lease space in The Landing beginning in early January 2020.
The fourth and final phase of renovation, targeted for completion by March 1, 2020, will consist of a new look for the Immanuel Fine Art Gallery.
John Croghan, executive director of The Landing, commended Immanuel Communities for its continual investment in its properties. “Our long-term financial success allows us to make these significant capital improvements.”