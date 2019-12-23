2019 brought us a provided us a welcome seat back at Sebastian's Table

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regardless, I’m thrilled Sebastian’s is back. The food is just as good, if not better, than it was before. The new digs are out of this world, especially Elenora, where my wife and I like to enjoy our dining experiences.

Not surprisingly, Sebastian’s tops my list as the No. 1 restaurant reviewed for 2019. It’s a welcome re-addition to Lincoln’s dining scene.

Ground Zero reviewed 23 restaurants in 2019. The list below is my top five. Please note this is NOT a top five of Lincoln restaurants, just of those reviewed in 2019. The top five were judged on food quality, atmosphere, service and uniqueness.

* 1. Sebastian’s Table (reviewed Feb. 22). For many, including myself, eating is an experience and there is no better one than at Sebastian’s, where diners can share a variety of small plates or paella. Personal favorites are the Crab Cake Rockefeller ($14), Patatas Bravas ($9) and the Smoke Gouda Dip ($11). Of course, there’s the red and white sangrias.