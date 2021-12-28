Brewsky's South Street location closing Friday

The Lincoln-based sports bar and restaurant has operated out of the strip mall at 1602 South St. for more than 31 years, opening in August 1990. Brewsky’s has expanded to four other locations, three in Lincoln — at 201 N. Eighth St. in the Haymarket, 2662 Cornhusker Highway and 2840 S. 70th St. — and another in west Omaha.
Friday’s closing will not impact any of Brewsky's other locations, Kitten said.
Brewsky’s is not currently looking for a space to replace its South Street location, but Kitten said a replacement Brewsky’s remains a possibility.
Lincoln diners and greasy spoons we love
Woodees
Hi-Way Diner
Virginia's Travelers Cafe
Tina's Cafe
Stauffer's Cafe and Pie Shoppe
Engine House Cafe
Cook's Cafe
Penelope's Lil' Café
The Eatery
Shoemaker's Travel Center
Greenfield's Cafe
Good Evans
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.