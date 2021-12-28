Brewsky's South Street location closing Friday

Brewsky’s Food and Spirits will close its original Lincoln location across from Bryan West Campus on Friday.

“We couldn’t come to terms on a new lease with the landlord," Brewsky’s owner Brian Kitten said. "So we just couldn’t stay there."

Friday marks the end of the calendar year. Kitten said the closing has nothing to do with issues related to COVID-19 or staffing.

"It was simply a lease issue," he said.

The Lincoln-based sports bar and restaurant has operated out of the strip mall at 1602 South St. for more than 31 years, opening in August 1990. Brewsky’s has expanded to four other locations, three in Lincoln — at 201 N. Eighth St. in the Haymarket, 2662 Cornhusker Highway and 2840 S. 70th St. — and another in west Omaha.

Friday’s closing will not impact any of Brewsky's other locations, Kitten said.

Brewsky’s is not currently looking for a space to replace its South Street location, but Kitten said a replacement Brewsky’s remains a possibility.

