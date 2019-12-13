Blessing Thai restaurant owner focuses on making customers happy

Lwel Moo likes to cook. She is also a good cook. But she never envisioned owning and operating her own restaurant.

The last couple of years have seemed a bit like a dream for the native from Myanmar (formerly Burma).

Blessing Thai restaurant originally opened in June 2016. When that owner decided to leave the restaurant in October 2017, Moo – who at that time was a cook in the establishment – decided to take the big step to ownership.

Moo said it was scary buying a business, but then she was somewhat accustomed to being in scary situations.

A member of the Karen ethnic group in Burma (Karens have their own history, language and culture), Moo found the political and military atmosphere threatening, resulting in her living in various refugee camps in Thailand to escape conflict. Eventually she emigrated to the United States and Nebraska in 2009, something she says she was extremely fortunate to have done.

While she is at Blessing Thai most hours of operation, she also cooks daily meals for her family and said that she has added some of her personal recipes to what the original Blessing Thai menu featured.

Even so, she says that Blessing Thai’s offerings are a little different from what she cooks at home.