Blessing Thai restaurant owner focuses on making customers happy

Lwel Moo likes to cook. She is also a good cook. But she never envisioned owning and operating her own restaurant.
The last couple of years have seemed a bit like a dream for the native from Myanmar (formerly Burma).
Blessing Thai restaurant originally opened in June 2016. When that owner decided to leave the restaurant in October 2017, Moo – who at that time was a cook in the establishment – decided to take the big step to ownership.
Moo said it was scary buying a business, but then she was somewhat accustomed to being in scary situations.
A member of the Karen ethnic group in Burma (Karens have their own history, language and culture), Moo found the political and military atmosphere threatening, resulting in her living in various refugee camps in Thailand to escape conflict. Eventually she emigrated to the United States and Nebraska in 2009, something she says she was extremely fortunate to have done.
While she is at Blessing Thai most hours of operation, she also cooks daily meals for her family and said that she has added some of her personal recipes to what the original Blessing Thai menu featured.
Even so, she says that Blessing Thai’s offerings are a little different from what she cooks at home.
Located in a strip mall off the west side of North 27th Street at 4451 N. 26th St., Blessing Thai is an intimate but bright and cheerful dining space with both booths and tables.
Moo, who is humble and modest when talking about herself, explains that she sometimes is concerned about her fluency in English, occasionally laboring a bit with her words. But that being said, she talks eagerly about the mix of ethnic and American customers that are restaurant regulars.
“They like the food. They like to eat here,” she said. “Many come a couple times a week or more, and they have their favorite dishes that they order.”
According to Moo, lunch patrons are usually individuals from surrounding area businesses and guests from nearby motels. Families comprise most of the dinner crowd.
The restaurant’s 11-item appetizer menu has traditional offerings – egg roll, spring roll, shrimp in a basket and fried chicken wings – along with less traditional Fried Gourd ($4.99), Thai Fish Cake ($5.99) and Chicken Satay ($5.99).
Two soups, Tom Yum Clear and Tom Kah ($8.99), and three salads, Green Papaya, Yum Wun Sent and Ground Pork ($8.99), are available.
Bountiful servings highlight the restaurant’s entree offerings, including seven noodle dishes ranging from Thai Rah Na (fresh flat rice noodles; shrimp, chicken or pork; garlic; carrot; broccoli; white pepper powder, $9.99) to customer favorite Pad Thai (rice noodle, slice of meats, egg, bean sprouts and sauce, $9.99).
Thai Curry dishes are available in Green ($6.99) and Red, Yellow or Panang ($9.99), with seven Thai dish offerings – Tea Leaf Salad ($5.99), Fried Egg with Meat and Rice ($6.99), Fried Shrimp with Vegetables ($7.99), Fried Yellow Noodles ($8.99) and Mango Fried Rice, Kee Mau Fried Rice Seafood and Ka Na Moo Krob ($9.99 each).
Among the Rice dishes are BBQ Grilled Pork with sticky rice ($6.99) and eight options at $9.99 including Pak Ka Pao Thai stir fry, Fried Rice, Pineapple Fried Rice, Khao Kluk Kapi, Cashew Nut, Kapao Mo Krob, Pad Khing and Pak Kee Mau.
There are three choices under the Fried Dishes listing – Pad Pak Ruammit (stir-fry mixed vegetable with soy sauce, $8.99) and Fried Whole Tilapia or Fried Red Tilapia (11.99 each).
Moo said that pleasing her customers is one of her main goals at Blessing Thai.
“If someone wants something spicy, we’ll make it spicy.” She added that the restaurant has a spiciness range of 1-10 and will adapt the spice level to the customer’s request.
“We want to make all customers happy,” she said.
