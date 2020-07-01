Biz Buzz: Two restaurants close in south Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both the Zoup! and Jimmy's Egg restaurants in Southridge Village at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road appear to have closed for good.

The restaurants had shut their doors in March amid the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened.

Both restaurants are no longer listed on their corporate websites, and workers were taking down the signs on Tuesday.

Zoup!, which has a menu focused on soups, opened the 27th and Pine Lake location in 2014. It also opened a location at Gateway Mall in 2016, but that one closed after only a couple of years.

Jimmy's Egg, a breakfast restaurant similar to Village Inn and IHOP, opened in Southridge Village in 2016. It had a location near Gateway Mall that opened in 2015 and closed in 2018.

